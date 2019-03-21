Supreme Court accepts Bahria Town’s Rs460 billion bargain offer

KARACHI: The Supreme Court of Pakistan accepts Rs460 billion bargain offer by Bahria Town on Thursday.

Baharia Town will pay the amount in seven years, it will make a down payment of Rs25 billion by 27 August 2019. From September Bahria Town will pay an installment of Rs2.25 billion per month till next three years. In case of late payment a markup of 4 percent will be added to the total.

The money will be deposited in Supreme Court’s account, which will later distribute according to law.

The bargain is against the corruption cases of Bahria Town.

More details to follow.