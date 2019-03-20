New Zealand attack

Sir: The attack on Muslims in New Zealand was shocking for all. And that made all humanity dejected and strongly condemned. But what has made me depress that some quarters in the world are stressing that attacker was mentally sick not terrorist. It was New Zealand prime minister who, before all, declared that it was a terror act. Surely, extremism is a universal problem that we all are suffering of, so we must strive to curb it regardless of religion, creed and cost.

IRSHAD HAMEED

Washuk

Published in Daily Times, March 21st 2019.