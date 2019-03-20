PM, top military leaders discuss security situation

ISLAMABAD: Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairman and services chiefs called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Wednesday.

Security situation of the country including professional matters pertaining to armed forces of Pakistan were discussed during the meeting, a statement issued by the PM Office said.

The meeting comes almost a week after top military commanders at the 219th Corps Commanders Conference held at the GHQ reviewed the geo-strategic environment and situation due to ongoing Pakistan-India standoff. “Concerns were expressed over increased Indian atrocities in India-held Kashmir after the Pulwama incident and the continued deliberate targeting of civilians along the Line of Control (LoC) by Indian occupation forces,” a statement issued by the ISPR after the meeting had stated.