No more parading girls in front of rishta aunties

The web series portrays the shallowness of our society which is indulged into the practice of ‘hunting’ for the right girl

Sadia Jabbar Productions which is famous for producing multi-talented and unconventional projects is busy promoting ‘Shameless Proposals’, a web series made in collaboration with BVC Media.

The crux of this series is to highlight the process of marriage in Pakistan which is no secret here, as women and men undergo this process, if they are interested in arranged marriages. This procedure usually hurts individual’s self-esteem and self-worth.

The web series portrays the shallowness of our society which is indulged into the practice of ‘hunting’ for the right girl. The web series is directed by Hunny Haroon and is written by Saji Gul. This production demonstrates how arranged marriages made the independent, well-educated and free thinking girls think that whatever’s happening if for their betterment.

‘Shameless Proposals’ trailer emphasised and criticised the social norms and practices with a touch of women empowerment. Even mainstream Pakistani films like Sadia Jabbar’s Production ‘Balu Mahi’ and ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani’ depict the strong characters of females who don’t crack under society’s pressure. Jabbar’s debut digital production highlights the theme of women’s qualification and this time the problematic process of arranged-marriage is being dissected.

“Fresh topics like these are not properly discussed in television serials and the crux is new format of web series moving towards bolder content and less censorship unlike movies. Moreover, our society portrays marriage as doing dishes, household chores and giving birth only. Our thoughts are completely against this. Marriage means spending quality time with your significant other as the other name of marriage is companionship; growing together with your partner emotionally, mentally and spiritually,” the creative minds behind ‘Shameless Proposals’ said while talking exclusively to Daily Times.

Jabbar’s debut digital production highlights the theme of women’s qualification and this time the problematic process of arranged-marriage is being dissected

“The culture of Pakistan needs to evolve and the customs and norms have to be depleted. There are many girls who say that they don’t want to spend their lives the way their mothers did. Marriage is not about cooking in the kitchen according to them but their opinions should matter and value should be given. In addition, the consent of girls should be taken care of in everything even in planning children. The decision of children should be mutual,” they said.

“The culture of sexual harassment on the roads and catcalling is highlighted in ‘Shameless Proposals’. We have come out of the shell and this series is a bolder version. Yes, there’s transition in society but there’s a huge generation gap now. Today’s generation needs to learn things in a different manner. For sure, it’s an 18+ content, not a 15+ series to watch,” they added.

“There’s a lot already on the Internet to watch. The platform we’re giving this content is in the hands of adults and not children. Parents need to keep an eye on their children. The manifesto is global. There’s nothing like PG18. We want an 18-year-old girl to know what they’re doing with their lives and what’s happening around them, because in no time, she’ll get married and begin giving birth. Hence, it’s a package for girls to understand the meaning of life and marriage as well,” they maintained.

The writer of the series also added that there are going to be seven episodes of ‘Shameless Proposals’.

The writer is a student of English Literature at Forman Christian College. She can be reached at abeera-khan024@hotmail.com