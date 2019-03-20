Tete-a-tete with Ahmed and Mansha

Are you content with how ‘Laal Kabootar’ turned out?

Ahmed: Absolutely, it is a good story, executed phenomenally. Taha and Moaz are inspiring! Kamal will inspire all of us with the release of the film. You will get to observe new actors’ talent and impressive cinematography. There were scenes where I, along with my co-actors had to immerse ourselves fully in those key moments.

Has this been your most daunting role to date?

Ahmed: The stakes were higher in the film. Some roles I portrayed in theatre were massive and I could have easily been a target of harsh criticism. The most daunting character I had to play was that of John Travolta in “Grease”.

Has Kamal Khan satisfied the actor in you?

Ahmed: Very much so! It was a process of discovery. I remember throwing the ball at Kamal and he would say, “I don’t think that works!” and threw it back to me. He often explained the traits and problems my character was facing or had faced.

Describe the producers Hania and Kamil Chima in a few words.

Mansha: Enthusiastic and willing to learn.

How would you describe Mansha Pasha in one word?

Ahmed: Inquisitive

What else is in the pipeline?

Mansha: I portray a villain in my new drama ‘Surkh Chandni’ that will be out this year in April or May.

Are we witnessing enough diversity in terms of character development in Pakistani films and dramas?

Mansha: Yes, we are seeing diverse characters on television for the past two-three years. Maybe not so much in films yet but we are getting there.

You were a line producer before becoming an actor. What changed?

Mansha: I began to receive offers to act in dramas. Slowly and gradually, I had to choose one career path and finally went ahead with acting.

Name three things on your bucket list?

Ahmed: Deep-sea diving, sky diving and the Amazon rain forest.

Sum up your sense of style in three words.

Mansha: My personal style is casual but professionally it is very chic and current.

What are your hobbies?

Ahmed: I love to learn new things and play music. I enjoy recording in my own space. I like to add skills as I go along and am learning new dance styles and cooking. It is great to not just challenge your mind but also challenge your body. I am a fan of astronomy. It is one of the most humbling activities I like to indulge in. I want to walk the earth, visit new places and celebrate diversity.

Share an undisclosed fact about the showbiz world.

Mansha: People are nicer than what others assume. Many consider individuals from the entertainment world to be weird but in fact, some people are very kind. I have become a better person being a part of the industry.

Would you say you are a people’s person?

Ahmed: I can mould myself into being a people’s person but it is tiresome. I don’t know how others do that.

Do you find social media to be toxic?

Mansha: It depends – social media has its upsides and downsides. The downsides would make it toxic if you repetitively seek self-validation. However, I would also say that it has led to some great social movements.

Which place relaxes you?

Ahmed: My home in Islamabad. It is the most comfortable place. Another way I like to relax is walking where despite a crowd, I am invisible to people. I find that very therapeutic.

