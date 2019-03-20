PM Imran inspired by the interview of Pakistani Christchurch hero Naeem Rashid’ widow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday posted the interview of the Pakistani hero’s widow on twitter. Naeem Rashid lost his life while trying to save the lives other worshipers at a mosque in Christchurch in New Zealand on Friday, when a terrorist started shooting people inside the mosque.

The prime minister used Twitter to upload an interview of the widow by an English channel and appreciated her courage as families bury their loved ones after the horrific act of terror that traumatized the world.

“For all those within & outside the Muslim world these words of Shaheed Naeem Rashid’s wife should make everyone understand the power of faith in Allah & Prophet Muhammed PBUH. How this faith in Allah and his Prophet PBUH transforms humans into strong & loving beings who can even feel pity for a terrorist, a mass murderer, who took away their loved ones” read the prime minister’s caption under the footage he uploaded.