Pakistan hails NZ PM’s conduct after terror attack

Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Faisal Tuesday said New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has won the hearts of Pakistanis through her compassion and leadership skills. The spokesman praised NZ prime minister over her conduct following the last week’s terrorist attacks on two mosques which also saw nine Pakistanis martyred. He also lauded her for recognizing the bravery of Dr Naeem Rashid from Pakistan, who lunged at the terrorist in a bid to stop him from shooting people.

President Arif Alvi said that NZ PM Ardern showed strong compassion in the face of terrorist attack on Muslims in Christchurch. He said that New Zealand citizens also deserve praise for unanimous outpouring of love towards the Muslim community and rejecting Islamophobia.

Ardern promised that the man responsible for last week’s deadly mosque massacres would face ‘the full force of the law’, as she vowed never to utter his name. “He sought many things from his act of terror, but one was notoriety – that is why you will never hear me mention his name,” she said.

Published in Daily Times, March 20th 2019.