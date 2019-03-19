Maula Jatt meets legendary footballer

International football legend Carles Puyol was welcomed by the star studded cast of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ as it collaborated with World Soccer Stars to bring in the Pakistani entertainment element to the first of its kind event which is expected in April.

Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Gohar Rasheed and Faris Shafi met and mingled with the FC Barcelona legend where the cast talked to the player about how Karachi has given him such a warm welcome.

Carles Puyol headed to Karachi to kick off sales for the World Soccer Stars event scheduled in April where Pakistan will witness the world’s biggest soccer stars coming together to play exhibition matches in Lahore and Karachi with a music headline act by Akon. The World Soccer Stars event aims to highlight a softer image of Pakistan to these world legends who are expected to visit the country on such events to help build football in Pakistan. In an effort to make Puyol feel welcomed, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ cast came to meet and greet Puyol and talked about how integrated sports and entertainment is in the country.

Puyol upon watching the trailer of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ asked for the infamous gandasa and took pictures in the signature style of Maula Jatt with Fawad Khan. Puyol even tried recreating some dialogues in Punjabi with the cast as he announced the release of the movie with Hamza Ali Abbasi stating, “Maula Jatt vekho choti Eid te”.

The cast then finally welcomed the player on Pakistan Super League final and introduced him to a crowd full of cricket fans, giving him the infamous Pakistani welcome.

“It has been a wonderful experience being in Karachi and I am thankful to you all for the warmth and excitement that you have shown me. I am excited to come back in April with all my fellow World Soccer Stars,” Puyol said.

Football, cricket and entertainment all came together for Pakistan sending out a united message that Pakistan is thriving on all fronts. As cricket season comes to an end, the next big tour is the World Soccer Stars event scheduled in Karachi on April 27 and in Lahore the very next day where Pakistan will witness the world’s biggest soccer stars coming together playing exhibition matches with music headlined by the icon Akon.

Published in Daily Times, March 20th 2019.