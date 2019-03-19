Easy steps for a youthful skin

Winters are finally over, leaving our skin looking dry and dull. If you have not had the time to indulge in some, ‘me time’, then this is your chance. Find all these natural ingredients at home and arrange a quick beauty session. Here is a list of fun face masks you can try at home! There’s a beauty fix for everyone!

For youthful skin

Take two tablespoons of grounded coffee with two tbsp of honey. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then rinse your face with cold water.

Take half a teaspoon of coconut oil; mix it with an egg white and half a teaspoon of lemon. This is not only great for skin tightening; it also reduces pores on your skin.

For dry skin

Take a banana and a tbsp of mayonnaise. Leave it on your face for 10 minutes after mixing it well and then wipe your face with a face towel dipped in luke warm water.

For oily skin

Some honey, lemon and baking soda in equal parts takes away the excessive oil leaving your skin feeling clean, with a brighter complexion.

For anti-ageing

One tsp honey and half a banana with one fourth cup of yogurt apply it all over your face and rinse it with cold water after 20 minutes.

Take an egg white with two tbsp of aloe vera. Leave it on to dry and then rinse with cold water.

For glowing skin

Lemon juice and yogurt are perfect for a glowing skin. Mix two tbsp of yogurt with a tsp of lemon juice. Leave it on for 20 minutes and rinse it off.

Make a mixture adding two tbsp of rice flour with half a tsp of turmeric, one tbsp yogurt and a tsp honey. See an amazing result in just 20 minutes!

To clear acne

Apply cinnamon and honey in equal parts and wash in 15 minutes for a radiant skin.

Take two tbsp coconut oil and a tsp of lemon juice and less than a tsp of turmeric powder, leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash with cold water.

For bright skin

Two tbsp coconut oil with two tbsp of tomato juice and a tsp of lemon juice gives your face instant pampering. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then wash your face with cold water.

One tbsp gramme of flour with a tsp cream and half a tsp of honey with four drops of lemon juice is a skin brightener. Rinse it off in 20 minutes.

Take two tbsp aloe vera with half a spoon of Vitamin E oil and a tsp of lemon juice. Once dry, wash with cold water.

For hydrated skin

A tsp of honey with a tsp of olive oil. Massage it all over your face and leave it on for 20 minutes. Dip a face towel in warm water and wipe away the mask. Rinse off your face with cold water. Each mask routine can be concluded with a splash of ice water on the face to minimise pores, leaving your skin pink and rose-y!

The writer can be reached at zarimua@gmail.com