How flute added beauty to songs from yesteryears’ films

Although practically, all melody makers of the subcontinent have extensively used flute in their instrumental arrangements of their film compositions, I shall take examples of one each from India and Pakistan.

Pakistani iconic music composer Khawaja Khurshid Anwar used this instrument quite a lot especially when making songs for stories of mountainous background. Let us take the example of Noor Jahan’s song “Muhabbat Ki Qasam Tum Ko Kiye Waday Wafa Karna” picturised on Shamim Ara with Nadeem as lead. This song is from the 1971 film ‘Parai Aag’ penned by Tanvir Naqvi. Flutes interval pieces and interludes have been designed in such a way that they create a cheerful mood. The next song is a conversation with koel by use of flutes with innocence of Musarrat Nazir’s dance in the hills assisted by Laila, rendered by Naheed Niazi for the 1959 movie ‘Jhoomar’. The next song is also from this film “Chali Re Chali Re Main Tau Dais Piya Ke Chali Re” that starts with a flute introduction when Musarrat Nazir walks on foot, descending from the hill in search of her beloved. Again, flute compliments the interludes to create a sad effect in the song “Sagar Roye Leherain Shor Machaein”. Many other songs can be quoted where the use of flutes create both sad and happy moods. What needs to be noticed is that the use of flutes in these songs is oriental in nature.

Now let us talk about Salil Chaudhry, Indian melody maker.

As per my book Melody makers he was born in Bengal in a village called Sunarpur. Surprisingly, he mastered playing many instruments like piano, violin and flute, before entering into the art of music compositions.

