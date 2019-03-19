‘Sher Dil will set a benchmark for excellence in the history of Pakistani cinema’

Tell us a bit about yourselves.

Nomaan: Every man has two wishes; to be immortal or to be able to fly. Immortality is impossible but the latter, not so much. We will eventually depart from this world one day but the art lives on. If you can cultivate your ideology into the minds of generations to come, you will continue to live on with that philosophy. My hero Imran Khan had the world at his feet and a life of extravagance ahead of him but he left it all behind when he decided he wanted to devote himself to a greater cause. I was a military man and had an aviation business. Much like him, I believe that with ability comes responsibility. I embarked on this journey two years ago and as a producer had hoped to sway the audience to sensibility and education. I had set out to contribute my part in our society because God created us to serve a cause.

Nosheen: My life revolves around my three beautiful daughters who are also my closest friends. I am an educationist by nature but love to take up new ventures and when I do, there is no looking back. My hobbies are travelling, seeing new places and meeting new people!

Why did you choose to do an air force film?

Nomaan: I always wanted to do something for which people could remember me and to create ‘Top Gun’ again sounded like a good idea!

Producers Nomaan and Nosheen Khan are set to take the high road on Friday with the release of their new patriotic film ‘Sher Dil’ that honours Pakistan’s Air Force

Nosheen: Coming from a forces family background, I felt as if this was the right opportunity to give back to Pakistan and honour our prestigious forces.

What was your individual input as producers?

Nomaan: “Producer” is just another title for a one-man crew behind the whole film!

Nosheen: As my first feature film project, I have worked extra hard with Nomaan to bring everything together from script and editing, to approval from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). We have both performed side by side and it was only then that ‘Sher Dil’ turned out to be what it is today.

What emotions will ‘Sher Dil’ bring about in the audience?

Nomaan: The movie is a rollercoaster ride considering emotions. You will laugh until you are red and most certainly cry and fall in love with Flight Lieutenant Haris Mustapha! Above all, you will get up on your feet and chant “Pakistan Zindabad”!

Nosheen: The story has a universal approach to it and shall appeal to masses across the globe. We have projected the characters, emotions and sentiments very differently and I’m sure that the movie will fill the hearts of the audience with respect and make them realise how power, friendships and our positive attitudes can make this world a better place. Another element is the strong wit behind the lines of our main characters.

Is it a coincidence that the plot of the movie mirrors the recent clash between India and Pakistan?

Nomaan: I like to believe that God favours me and the recent turn of events is one of his many ways of showing it. No mere coincidence; he had planned it all.

Nosheen: God is on our side but jokes apart, we conceived the script two years ago and the current situation is a big coincidence.

Are you hopeful for a good response?

Nomaan: One of the greatest strengths of this project is that it is unlike any other. It goes beyond giggles and entertainment. ‘Sher Dil’ is your patriotic sentiment, your junoon (spirit) and your support of the forces that all Pakistanis are eager to express at this point. I am hoping for the film’s success based on that sentiment.

Nosheen: I feel like our film will set a benchmark for excellence in the history of Pakistani cinema. I am praying that all goes well and that people would enjoy watching ‘Sher Dil’ as much as we have enjoyed making it.

What is next for you both?

Nomaan: You will have to wait and watch!

Nosheen: A long vacation. We have a few things in the pipeline, which we will unravel soon!

The writer is a freelance journalist. He can be reached at haiderrifaat95@gmail.com