US threatened by Pakistani nuclear program proliferation

Washington: According US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo the proliferation Pakistan’s nuclear program is among the five major threats that the US perceives today.

Mike Pompeo while giving an interview on a radio program elaborated on these threats, he said, “It’s the threat that we’ve talked about today from China, the nuclear proliferation risk that extends from Pakistan, through all those folks who have these weapon systems places like North Korea where they can sell these weapons. I think I’m at five already but I could give you a whole list of threats that I think we can effect change on in a way that will really make a difference for the security of the American people.”

He accused Pakistan of harboring terrorists and added that it was only his administration that seriously bought up the issue with the Pakistani authorities. Mike Pompeo said he felt very personal about this issue because he has lost a lot of close people in the war on terror.

While answering a question about the recent escalation between Pakistan and India, he accused Pakistan of providing a safe haven for the terrorists that carried out the bomb attack in Indian occupied Kashmir and advised Pakistan to take more action against such sanctuaries.

Commenting on the situation between the Taliban, al-Qaeda and the Afghan government he said that only dialog was the way forward. Pompeo said the US is trying to end the conflict in Afghanistan through a political settlement.

“There’s no deal at this point. We don’t have final resolution there but we are working towards a political reconciliation. We’ve been hard at it Ambassador Khalilzad has been on the ground in Doha for six or eight days back I think yesterday. We’ve made some progress both with the Afghan government and with the Taliban. We now need them to talk to each other. President’s made clear his objective here he wants to end this endless war. But he wants to do it in a way that we don’t increase risk to the United States from terror acts coming from Afghanistan. I believe we can achieve both of those groups,” Pompeo said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Trump also desires to see an end to the war in Afghanistan but wants to ensure the safety of America first to prevent attacks like 9/11 from reoccurring in future.