SC starts hearing Nawaz’s bail plea

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, the Supreme Court started hearing the petition filed by former premier Nawaz Sharif against Islamabad High Court’s verdict dismissing his bail application on medical purposes in Al-Azizia corruption case.



Former Prime Minister, convicted in Al-Azizia corruption case, was awarded seven-year sentence by an accountability court on 24 December 2018. Later, a general writ petition was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Nawaz’s legal team seeking suspension of the sentence on medical grounds.

The plea filed in apex court contends the Feb. 25, 2019 verdict of Islamabad High court dismissing former premier’s bail application and suspension of his sentence on medical grounds.

The petition states that the IHC’s verdict is in violation to Nawaz’s fundamental right to life. It also adds that Pakistan Prisoner’s Rules were not invoked in the case to suspend his sentence on medical grounds either. However, the IHC’s verdict held that Nawaz had been hospitalized time and again, whenever required but none of his medical condition suggests that continued imprisonment would be detrimental to his life.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi is hearing the petition. CJP khosa stated that, “According to Nawaz’s second medical report, his blood pressure is quite high, and he suffers from a kidney stone, hepatitis, diabetes and heart ailment,”

“Did Nawaz Sharif face these medical issues earlier as well? If Nawaz Sharif’s condition had deteriorated before this time as well, then the situation would be different,” the CJP khosa observed.

“Everyone knows Nawaz takes medications for a number of conditions. Prior to the elections, he also participated in rallies,” Justice Khosa remarked.

Nawaz Sharif’s counsel, Khawaja Haris, told the CJP that premier’s doctor David Lawrence is based in London, on which CJP khosa said, “We are aware that Nawaz’s treatment was conducted in London.”

The CJP further remarked that medical reports from London were not provided to the doctors in Pakistan and the court would examine the reports of the tests conducted in PIMS, Islamabad.