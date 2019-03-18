Canada to extend military training mission in Ukraine — source

Canada will announce as expected on Monday that it is extending a 200-strong military training mission in Ukraine, a source directly familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan are scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Monday. “It is the Ukraine extension,” said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation. A spokeswoman for Sajjan declined to comment, while representatives for Freeland did not reply to requests for comment. The troops, who first went to Ukraine in 2015, are due out at the end of March. Political and military sources had made clear the soldiers would stay longer, given continuing tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Canada will not be sending any additional trainers, the source added. The House of Commons defense committee recommended last December that Ottawa expand the mission, a message that Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada subsequently stressed in interviews with Canadian media.

