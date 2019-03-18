Police arrest fake doctor, nurse responsible for death of teacher

Police on Monday claimed to have rounded up two fake doctors, who were allegedly responsible for the death of a female school teacher who was suffering labour pain in Ali Akbar Shah Goth of Ibrahim Hyderi, Karachi.

According to police, Dr Uzma, running a private clinic in the area, asked the relatives of the lady teacher to shift her to a hospital after her condition worsened in the clinic when she was bearing labour pain. However, the lady teacher died on the way.

Later, on complaint of the deceased teacher’s husband, the police arrested Dr Uzma and Nurse Sumera, both came out to be fake. “Investigation into the matter was underway”, the local police said.

In another incident of the same nature, last week, a model namely Ms Shafiq died at a local abortion clinic while undergoing the procedure. The clinic staff panicked at her death and threw her body in a nearby cemetery in the dark of the night.

The incident took place in Karachi’s western region of Mochko which borders Balochistan province. Police arrested the nurse and her assistant who operated Ms Shafiq for abortion. According to police, the duo had confirmed the series of events.

Published in Daily Times, March 19th 2019.