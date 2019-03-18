Children’s bedtime stories by writers from across the globe

Karachi

PANI KI KAHANI BY SARWAT MOHIUDDIN – the author describes the journey of water from sky to Earth and back in a very simple yet interesting way. Through this, children can easily understand the concept of the water cycle. The colourful pictures help to enhance reading pleasure for children.

GRANDPA’S OLD PEN BY CHITRA SOUNDAR – on a rainy day, Wasim and Tahir are stuck inside. When Wasim finds a special pen, Tahir wants one too. What can the special pen do? Will Wasim share? Read and find out.

A SILLY STORY OF BONDALAND BY SHAMIM PADAMSEE – through pictures and words, these books offer children opportunities to experience several worlds—of people, places, animals, birds, trees, colours, shapes and ideas. From the strong, clear lines of folk based illustrations introducing concepts of line and circle, letters of the alphabet, sound words, to folk tales coloured with local art forms, ecology lessons to gripping adventure stories, history, and geography blend in narrative and pictures.

MARI’S LUNCHBOX BY CHERYL RAO – it is a normal school day and then Mari opens her lunch box at break time and finds it empty. She is sad that she will miss her lunch, but something happens that changes everything for her – and for the rest of her class.

FUN WITH FAMILY BY SAULAT PERVEZ – having ‘local colour’, these three stories celebrate our culture and aim to give the reader a flavour of Pakistan. They have social themes which seek to educate children as well as to entertain them. Through these stories, the author wishes to highlight different values and inspire her readers with ideas.