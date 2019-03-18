Bullet riddled bodies found near a small Dam

Two bodies riddled with bullets were found near the northern part of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

According to the police, Dr Tahir Aziz and Dr. Iftikhar went missing from ​​Gali Jagir area of Fateh Jang and their bodies were found Monday morning from a small Dam in Dhoke Soba area of district Attock.

Police officials said that Dr Iftikhar had returned to Pakistan from the United States a few days back.

Family members of the doctors had previously reported the abduction to the Police who have since moved the bodies to the hospital, but the investigation has continued.

The bodies have been shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of the abduction/murder of the two doctors has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, the police arrested three suspects in connection with abduction/murder and started an investigation.

“Both the doctors were killed after their kidnapping. The case seems to be something else and we are investigating it,” said police.

“We will take help from their mobile data for which we are also contacting the concerned authorities.”

It is being alleged that the doctors belong to the Ahmadi community, however, the police did not confirm it