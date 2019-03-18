PM personally calls the old lady asking for shelter

ISLAMABAD: A video emerged on social media in which a poor woman was appealing to the government to provide her a shelter, Prime Minister Imran Khan called her personally on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad stated in a tweet, “The Prime Minister of Pakistan has personally called the lady. She talked to him on video call,” Directions have been received. MD Baitul Mal is on site and resolving all the issues Alhamdolillah.”

The video emerged on social media shows the old lady addressing the premiere, and requesting him to provide her a house as she has no other option left, after her husband passed away, than to live in the woods.

