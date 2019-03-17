Nawaz’s refusal to go to hospital; CM Buzdar questions motive

In reaction to the opposition PML-N’s criticism of the ruling PTI for allegedly denying ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif healthcare facilities, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday questioned if the government has not offered him access to hospital and treatment of his choice.

Taking to twitter, the chief minister said Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif has been saying that the government would be responsible if anything happens to the three-time prime minister.

“Didn’t the government offer him [Nawaz] treatment at a place of his choice,” he questioned, adding that Nawaz Sharif didn’t trust his private hospitals and those his brother had constructed during his stint as Punjab chief minister over the past decade.

“Isn’t Nawaz Sharif refusing to go to hospital solely to exert pressure for bail? Do the Sharif Medical City and Ittefaq Hospital provide poor healthcare facilities?”

CM Buzdar said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his father always got treatment at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. He further questioned if the Sharif brothers were not able to set up a single health facility over the past 30 years where the elder Sharif could be treated.