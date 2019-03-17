Chinese Air Force aerobatics team arrives for Pakistan Day parade

A Chinese military aerobatics team arrived in Pakistan Saturday for a scheduled performance on March 23, Global Times reported. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force’s August 1st aerobatics team was invited to participate in a national day air show, which will further deepen the practical cooperation between the air forces of the two countries, the report stated. Pakistan military spokesperson last week tweeted that contingents from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, China, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Turkey will participate in the parade.

Published in Daily Times, March 18th 2019.