Egging bigotry

Christchurch mosques terror attacks, considered one of the worst acts of violence in New Zealand’s history, have certainly shook the international community with condemnations and condolences pouring in from all corners of the world.

While most leaders and politicians expressed their sympathies, there were a handful of them whose reactions were full of bigotry, senseless hatred and provocation.

Senator Fraser Anning, the controversial Australian parliamentarian from Queensland, became the poster boy for white supremacist groups. His statements, which are a clear indication of victim blaming the Muslim community, were insensitive and vile.

His belief that immigration is the root cause of the attacks implied that his knowledge about history and culture was half-baked and simply distorted.

In comparison, both the prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand, namely Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern, were the complete opposite when it came to showing compassion and love in times of grief and mourning.

Ardern’s compassionate measures were nothing short of being a stateswoman while Morrison’s denouncement of Anning’s bigoted views resulted in profound applauds.

But there is another hero who received an almost unanimous acclaim from people around the world. His name is Will Connolly, a 17 years old Australian teenager, who had the guts to smash an egg on Anning’s head in a hall filled with the senator’s supporters.

Though Anning tried to react in a violent manner, Connolly remained steadfast and managed to express a brave face while being subdued and arrested (released later without being charged).

His decision to stand up to senseless hatred was much needed at a time when the world fears the far-right. In other words, it’s a confidence booster for all of us who wish to express their feelings when it comes to containing the likes of Anning. Connolly has proven that the world is not alone in its fight against fascism.

Free speech doesn’t mean to provoke others or take actions that are beyond the definition of cruelty.

Nevertheless, we still have a long way to go in dealing with fascist ideologies since it is love and compassion that eventually trump hatred.

The politics of far-right political leaders has always revolved around fascism. Support can only cease to exist once mainstream media stops providing coverage to their bigotry. Since their views stand nowhere near the definition of free speech, perhaps the time has come to ban them altogether and impose severe penalties under appropriate laws. *

Published in Daily Times, March 18th 2019.