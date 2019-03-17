Punjab HR Ministry to coordinate, lead meetings on key issues

Punjab Ministry for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs has engaged community organisation to coordinate, collaborate and lead working group meetings to establish clear and consensus-based recommendations on the issues of human rights.

Through a letter, the ministry extended a working relationship and cooperation with the FACES Pakistan, a non-profit organisation, on programming, design and implementation on the workable themes i.e. human rights, minorities and development. The document shows that the strategic plan will include potential outcomes or expected deliverables, key milestones and a target timeline within agreed time frame.

The ministry would engage with different platforms and networks in order to promote collaborative approach and disseminate standards, tools and build regional and provincial capacities. The working groups would be able to identify the budget and the available financial resources, according to the document.

In a statement, Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said that issues of the communities would be addressed through an appropriate strategy to assess challenges and bottlenecks. Through this initiative, the ministry would organise international days and religious festivals through the community organisation.

Javaid William, president and founder member of the organisation, said that the gender sensitising through media and educational institutions would also be arranged for changing social norms and perceptions along with comprehensive legislation for the unorganized sectors while ensuring regulations in all sectors. “We will involve media in different forums, consultations and conferences to fasten the process of advocacy for reforms,” he said.

Elaine Alam, founder member and secretary general of the organisation, said that they would arrange advocacy with actors to ensure human rights leading to human development. “We will try to promote human rights values through advocacy besides documentation on qualitative knowledge about good human rights practices,” she said, adding that they would also develop Electronic Resource Centre of human rights material.

The document shows that representatives of the relevant departments, experts, professionals and non-governmental organisations would be part of the working groups. After adoption of the document, six working groups have been established on freedom of religion, transgender, children, women, persons with disabilities and labour rights.

Published in Daily Times, March 18th 2019.