Hailey Baldwin ‘urged’ to divorce Justin Bieber

US TV talk show host Wendy Williams has urged Hailey Baldwin to ‘divorce Justin Bieber ‘, despite them only marrying a matter of months ago, the Mirror reports.

The 54-year-old was speaking out on her Wendy Williams Show about the singer’s mental health issues and has said that 22-year-old Hailey is “too young to be dealing” with being Justin’s wife during this time.

Biebs has admitted that he is battling depression in a candid Instagram post a few days ago, in which he said he’s been “struggling a lot.”

Instead of sticking with the 25-year-old, Wendy Williams believes that Hailey should leave Justin ‘out of love and care’, in the hope of giving them a better marriage in the future.

Wendy believes that Justin’s struggles could have a negative effect on their relationship unless he is given space to work through his current issues.

The pair marred in a secret courthouse ceremony last September and Wendy has urged model Hailey to walk away, with fears as to how Justin would be if he was to become a father.

Wendy said: “Hailey Baldwin is only 22, she’s supposed to be a newlywed.

“I think I’d want to divorce him in the name of love. In the name of love and friendship. I’m 22, I met you when I was 17… Now, he’s with these public cries and what if they want to have kids?”

Wendy continued: “Is he going to be an adequate father? What kind of father and husband is he going to be? It’s all too much for a 22-year-old. They can quickly get divorced.

“In the name of love, not mean. Good luck you kids.”

Wendy went on to say that Justin has had a lot to deal with during his life so far, especially after being propelled to global fame at an early age.

There were a few encouraging words but Wendy thinks too much has happened in Justin’s past to give him a stable footing to build his life with Hailey, to the satisfaction of everyone.

Wendy continued: “I like the kind of guy he’s become. It’s happened really fast, but he’s been famous since he’s a kid. Bieber’s seen a lot, he’s done some horrific things.”

Published in Daily Times, March 18th 2019.