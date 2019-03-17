Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, March 18, 2019


Hailey Baldwin ‘urged’ to divorce Justin Bieber

US TV talk show host Wendy Williams has urged Hailey Baldwin to ‘divorce Justin Bieber ‘, despite them only marrying a matter of months ago, the Mirror reports.

The 54-year-old was speaking out on her Wendy Williams Show about the singer’s mental health issues and has said that 22-year-old Hailey is “too young to be dealing” with being Justin’s wife during this time.

Biebs has admitted that he is battling depression in a candid Instagram post a few days ago, in which he said he’s been “struggling a lot.”

Instead of sticking with the 25-year-old, Wendy Williams believes that Hailey should leave Justin ‘out of love and care’, in the hope of giving them a better marriage in the future.

Wendy believes that Justin’s struggles could have a negative effect on their relationship unless he is given space to work through his current issues.

The pair marred in a secret courthouse ceremony last September and Wendy has urged model Hailey to walk away, with fears as to how Justin would be if he was to become a father.

Wendy said: “Hailey Baldwin is only 22, she’s supposed to be a newlywed.

“I think I’d want to divorce him in the name of love. In the name of love and friendship. I’m 22, I met you when I was 17… Now, he’s with these public cries and what if they want to have kids?”

Wendy continued: “Is he going to be an adequate father? What kind of father and husband is he going to be? It’s all too much for a 22-year-old. They can quickly get divorced.

“In the name of love, not mean. Good luck you kids.”

Wendy went on to say that Justin has had a lot to deal with during his life so far, especially after being propelled to global fame at an early age.

There were a few encouraging words but Wendy thinks too much has happened in Justin’s past to give him a stable footing to build his life with Hailey, to the satisfaction of everyone.

Wendy continued: “I like the kind of guy he’s become. It’s happened really fast, but he’s been famous since he’s a kid. Bieber’s seen a lot, he’s done some horrific things.”

Published in Daily Times, March 18th 2019.

Submit a Comment