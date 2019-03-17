Business plan for Governor House prepared

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the business plan has been prepared for Governor House and now corporate organizations and other sectors will be provided facility to host their functions in Lahore’s Governor House. He said that business plans for historical buildings are made across the world and therefore we have proposed business plan for Governor House Lahore by taking all stakeholders on board. He shared these views while addressing the “Agriculture Conference” held at PC Hotel on Sunday organized by “The Age Group”. The Governor House of Lahore is already open for the families and visitors on every Saturday and Sunday.

Addressing the conference, he said that the Christchurch terrorism incident has once again reinforced that terrorism has nothing to do with religion.

Published in Daily Times, March 18th 2019.