Cinema cannot be held hostage to just one economic model, says Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron whose film Roma was at the centre of intense debate between streaming versus theatrical that has divided the world of movies and their makers.

While Cuaron does not think Roma lost because of the resistance to the way it was distributed, he does believe that the debate has very little to do with cinema.

“Definitely, there is a debate going on. For me, that debate relates very little with cinema. It is just about economic models. If there is anything within these conversations, it is that they use cinema as hostage to justify their economic model. I don’t like that because it is not about that. It is just about their economic model,” Cuaron told PTI over phone from the US.

The director believes striking a balance between economic models will benefit cinema at large.

“A balance between those models and Netflix and, cinema in general, can bring new possibilities for special kind of films that are neglected in the last few years by the theatrical experience,” he added.

Cuaron, however, said he does not have an “answer” to why Roma lost to Green Book.

“I cannot say that’s what happened. I don’t have any reason to support those theories. I mean there are other films that they liked better or maybe were better to call the best film of the year,” he said.

“Roma”, shot in black-and-white, is a memory piece from Cuaron’s childhood spent in a Mexican suburb and revolves around a housemaid, Cleo. The film, despite being shot in Spanish, has found universal love, something that has surprised the director, who is more famous for directing Hollywood projects such as Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Gravity.