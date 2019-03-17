Sari takes centre stage

The recently concluded Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019 witnessed the ‘sari’ taking centre stage at the grand finale on March 16, Indian Express reports.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who walked down the ramp in her mother’s black and golden handloom sari looked breathtakingly beautiful. She personified elegance and it was refreshing to see her ensemble complemented with traditional Indian jewellery.

Even her make-up was perfect with a touch of blush on her cheeks, volumnized eyelashes and a beautiful pink lip shade. Hair pulled back into a neat ponytail added much charm to the look.

Diana Penty too sashayed down the ramp in a black and golden Parsi Gara sari – a family hairloom. She rounded out her look with poker straight hair parted in the centre, a pearl and diamond neckpiece, minimal make-up and a bright red pout.

The fashion extravaganza also saw Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Amyra Dastur and Kritika Kamra playing showstoppers. Dia Mirza walked for Ruchi Roongta and Rashi Agarwal, Kritika Kamra for Simmi Saboo, Amyra Dastur for Ashwini Reddy, and Sophie Chaudry for ‘Tisharth’ by Shivani.

Karisma Kapoor too turned heads at Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week as she turned showstopper for Sanjukta Dutta.