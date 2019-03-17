Marayam Nawaz rejects the fake letter

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader rejected a letter circulating with her name and signature on Sunday.

The fake letter shows Maraym Nawaz asking help from US diplomat Paul W Jones, requesting him to use his influence in order to get relief for the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who has been suffering from heart disease, and currently in prison sentencing 7 years imprisonment in Al-Azizia reference.

Attached is a fake letter circulating with my name & signatures. Some evil mind at work! pic.twitter.com/ygLLUJZfKG — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 17, 2019

In her tweet Maryam said “Attached is a fake letter circulating with my name & signatures. Some evil mind at work!”

The fake letter stated “In spite of my repeated personal requests to competent authorities, the medical board constituted for this purpose continues to report incorrect facts on, my father’s condition, perhaps at the behest of certain power lobbies. This has resulted in the courts being misled and preventing ordering necessary steps to be taken to ensure the life of the former prime minister.”

“The gravity of the situation compels me to appeal to you to use your good offices for intervention in this matter, in the interest of justice and human rights. Pakistan has always been a great ally of US and this alliance was greatly cherished and strengthened during all of my father’s pats tenures. It is as a friend of the US that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif seeks support of the people of the United States of America so that this unfortunate inhumanity can be strongly countered,” the letter added.

PML-N leader Maryam Auranzeb “Letter to the American administrator is fake,” “We only have confidence in God. This letter is an attempt to distract from the seriousness of Nawaz Sharif’s health situation,” she added.

FAKE!مریم نواز کا امریکی ناظم الامور کو خط جعلی اور جھوٹ ہے.صرف اللہ تعالی کی مدد پر بھروسہ ہے اور اسی ذات رحمٰن سے امید ہے.ایسے خط محمد نواز شریف کی صحت کی سنگینی سے توجہ ہٹانے کی کوشش ہے.محمد نواز شریف کی صحت کے لئے پاکستان کے عوام،مسلم لیگ ن کے کارکن اورانصاف پر یقین رکھتے ہیں pic.twitter.com/nYc8CM72f9 — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) March 17, 2019

Maryam further stated “All those who believe in justice are worried about Nawaz Sharif’s health.”