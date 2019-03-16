Pakistan swimmer Shanza wins silver at Special Olympics

Pakistan swimmer Shanza won a silver medal in Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi. She secured 2nd position in the 50m freestyle swimming event. The hall, where the medal awarding ceremony was held, echoed with loud ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ chants as the Pakistani player reached the podium to receive her medal. Speaking about her win Shanza said: “Whatever I am today is because of my country”. She vowed to continue performing well in future. The 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games is a multi-sport event for athletes with intellectual disabilities in the tradition of the Special Olympics movement. The event is being held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates concludes on March 21.

Published in Daily Times, March 17th 2019.