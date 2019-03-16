Learn Festival 2019 to promote the work of emerging artists

Under the auspices of Khudi Art Gallery, Learn Festival 2019 will take place from March 22-24, 2019 at Management House, Lahore. The core principle of Khudi Art Gallery is to promote the work of 25 to 30 emerging artists of Pakistan; presenting the positive and softer image of our country to the world. The Khudi Art Gallery will remain open on all the three days of Learn Fest ’19. Visit the gallery and see with your own eyes; the art work of emerging artists of Pakistan.

Published in Daily Times, March 17th 2019.