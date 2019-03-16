NAB arrests prime suspect in model housing enclave scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday apprehended the prime accused of ‘Model Housing Enclave Scandal’ along with six others.

The prime suspect Farhan Cheema and others are accused of looting people by fraudulent means. According to sources, NAB has arrested six suspects of ‘Model Housing Enclave Scandal’ including the case’s prime suspect Farhan Cheema after it received claims of Rs2 billion against the suspects.

The suspects will be produced before an accountability court for judicial remand today. It is pertinent to mention here that Cheema had been taken into custody earlier on October 20 – 2017 in Rs5 billion land scam case and later he was released by an accountability court after NAB reached a plea-bargain of Rs620 million.

According to NAB Lahore, the previous arrest was made over misleading the investigators while Cheema has been arrested over scamming for the second time.

The anti-graft watchdog said that the institution has received Rs2 billion claims against the accused person.

The other persons who were arrested by the NAB include Rashid Bashir, Agha Shahid, Rizwan Farhad, Sajid Ameen and Salim Ishtiaq.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) opened a thorough investigation into scams through housing and investment schemes including Model Housing Enclave, Eden Housing, Ashiana Iqbal Housing and other after the emergence of hundreds of complaints by citizens.