FBR raids Pakistani taxpaying businessmen

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has stopped the registered tax paying businessmen imminently.

After the Chairman of FBR, Dr. Jahanzeb Khan announced that they would not be raiding the business community at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday. However, the FBR did in fact begin raiding the businessmen after they had failed to file tax returns in the expected time.

Daroo Khan the president of FPCCI stated that the raid was not only limited to those businessmen who failed to pay but also those that paid after the deadline.

The FBR Chairman had also extended the deadline till March 31 of tax return filing and had asked businessmen to respond to the notice on time. In order to get the businessmen to get in touch with the FBR the Chairman announced a constitute liaison committee.