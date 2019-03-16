I paid for all expenses out of my own pockets during my tenure as CM: Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said on Saturday that he paid for all his expenses during his 10 years tenure as Chief Minister (CM) Punjab.

The former CM claimed that he did not take a single day salary during his 10 years as CM.

Speaking to media outside accountability court Shahbaz expressed his reservation on treatment given to Nawaz Sharif. He said “The government will be responsible if something happens to the former prime minister,” “The government is not taking Nawaz’s health issues seriously. Nawaz is not well and the government is showing carelessness” he added.

The Opposition Leader said that Nawaz Sharif underwent open heart surgery a year and a half ago, so the government must take good care of the former premier.

Shahbaz also slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) recent move to increase salaries and Incentives of Chief Minister Punjab, Provincial Ministers and other provincial members. He added “The allowances approved by the Punjab Assembly are beyond my understanding,”

He compared himself with current govt and stated “I did not use government money for health expenses and neither did I take a single day’s pay in my ten years as Punjab chief minister.”

He also claimed that as the chief minister Punjab he used his own private cars for travel.