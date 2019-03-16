New Zealand mosque terrorist attack: right-wing extremist charged with murder

CHRISTCHURCH: The main suspect in terrorist attack on two New Zealand mosques was charged with one count of murder a day after an attack that killed 49 people and wounded dozens, prompting the prime minister to vow reform of the country’s gun laws.

The terrorist identified as, Brenton Harrison Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian citizen, appeared in a Christchurch District Court on Saturday and was remanded without a plea until his next scheduled appearance in the South Island city’s High Court on April 5.

Handcuffed and wearing a white prison suit, Tarrant did not speak. His court-appointed lawyer made no application for bail or name suppression.

He was likely to face further charges, police said.

More details to follow.