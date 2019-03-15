Minahil Asghar triumphs in 1st Junior Girls Golf Tournament

The 1st PGA Junior Girls Golf Tournament, endorsed by Big Bird Foods, came to a rewarding conclusion after nine holes of energetically competitive golf for girls in the age category eight years and below, girls in age bracket 11 years and below and also the relatively big ones in the category under 14 years. And all this happened at the exotic and perfect looking Defence Raya Golf Course here Friday. The triumphant turned out to be a little one Minahil Asghar of Margalla Greens Golf Club who attained ascendancy over her competing mates, emerging as the overall winner, with a score of gross 47 which represented the best score of the nine holes event. During the course of the nine holes, Minahil was virtually flawless and her shot making loaded with accuracy and she demonstrated harmony and control in her winning effort.

Earlier in the afternoon, the inaugural shot was hit by the youngest participant, five-year-old Noor Bano of Gymkhana, to tee off the tournament amid loud applause by the large number of parents who were present to watch the activity. Thereafter, it was golfing at its fiery and raging toughness. The urge and determination to win was visible on the faces of all contenders, little, young or slightly elder. In the race for honours in age category Under-8 years the top kid was Nataliya Shahzadi Chaudhary of Lahore Gymkhana. The second gross winner in this age group was Zoha Zeeshan of Margalla Greens. The third gross was won by Zaina Zeeshan also of Margalla Greens.

The competition in age bracket Under-11 years was engaging and all three position holders gave a good account of their abilities. The first gross winner was Minahil (MGCC), second gross went to Amina Tiwana of Lahore Gymkhana. And Shanzay Malik of Defence Raya came third. The girls in the age category Under-14 years were fluent in their hitting and some of their shots were amazing. In this race, first gross position was achieved by Hadiya Osama of Lahore Garrison. The runner-up position was secured by Laiba Shah of Lahore Gymkhana and Adina Ata Ullah of Garrison Club ended up third. Islamabad won the team event and their team members were Zaira and Minahil.

Published in Daily Times, March 16th 2019.