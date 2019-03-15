No deal with plunderers and looters come what may: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said his government will not make any compromise on corruption and will not enter into any deal with those who looted, plundered and laundered the public money abroad.

Describing the Charter of Democracy between PML-N and PPP as ‘Charter of Corruption’, he told a mammoth public meeting in Khar, Bajaur, that the two political parties, through their partnership over the past 10 years, took the country’s debt from Rs 6,000 billion to Rs 30,000 billion. “Even an enemy cannot do, what these two political parties did with this country during the last 10 years in partnership,” he remarked, adding it was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which broke this partnership with an ‘in-swing yorker’.

The prime minister was critical of those who often state that democracy is in danger, adding, “Actually democracy is not in danger, rather big dacoits are in danger.” He categorically stated that for the betterment of country, he is even ready to talk to Indian PM Narendera Modi, but will not make compromise or enter into any deal with the corrupt who looted and laundered the public money which was to be used for education, education and other purposes.

He said Nawaz Sharif left the country in 2000 after NRO with Pervez Musharraf, while another political leader returned to country in 2007 through an NRO with Musharraf. “Now there will be no NRO,” he maintained.

The prime minister said with focus on moving forward on the path of development, attracting investment and creating job opportunities for unemployed youth, Pakistan wants peace and not war with all neighbours, including India.

“We are repeatedly asking India to have bilateral trade and resolve the issue of Kashmir through dialogue. But unfortunately, a political party in India wants to win the elections by spreading hatred,” he said. The prime minister said the way people of Kashmir are fighting for their just right of freedom, the people of Pakistan salute them for their valor and bravery. He said that Pakistani nation wants peace, but categorically stated that “our desire for peace should not be misconstrued as weakness.”

In this respect, the prime minister referred to the recent aggressive act by India and said that Pakistan Air Force acted forcefully and defended the country’s territorial sovereignty. Expressing his pre-apprehensions about the Indian government taking any action to secure victory in the upcoming elections, he said there was a need for Pakistanis to remain vigilant during the next 30 days.

Talking with tribal elders in Ghalanai, the prime minister said that merging erstwhile FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a great step and in the best interest of the local people as it will bring development and prosperity in the terrorism-hit areas. He assured them that the merger will not affect the tribal traditions, based on Islam, and rather the areas would go alongside the development process.

He said tribal areas have strong traditions and love for Islam and the government will focus on development and prosperity of these areas. He said the people of former FATA have suffered a lot in the war against terrorism. “Once the tribal areas were known as ‘Illaqa Ghair’ (no-go areas) but today these areas have become settled areas and the merger will bring prosperity in lives of the tribal people ,” he said.

About allocation of funds for various development projects, the prime minister said the decision is being taken as to how the development funds will be spent. He said Momand Dam in the area is a big project which will bring development here and the local people will get jobs at their doorstep.

The prime minister also announced launching of Insaf Health Cards for the people of Momand district, which will allow one household to get medical treatment from private or government hospitals worth up to Rs 720,000.

At a high-level meeting where he was briefed about administrative reforms, security situation, welfare projects and development projects of the provincial government for the merged tribal districts, the prime minister directed the authorities to ensure judicious utilization of resources and funds for the speedy development of tribal districts. He also directed for expediting the pace of development in the merged tribal districts. Matters pertaining to local government system for tribal districts also came under discussion.

Published in Daily Times, March 16th 2019.