Four Pakistanis injured in attacks, five missing

The Foreign Office Friday said four Pakistani nationals were injured while five others were still missing after the horrific terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The wounded Pakistani nationals were being treated at hospitals, said FO Spokesperson Dr Faisal. “Identities [of missing Pakistanis] are being authenticated in consultation with local authorities,” he added.

Attacks on the two Christchurch mosques left at least 49 dead Friday, with one gunman – identified as an Australian extremist – apparently livestreaming the assault that triggered the lockdown of the New Zealand city.

In what appeared to be the worst attack against Muslims in a western country, witnesses spoke of victims being shot at close range, with women and children believed to be among those killed.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner in New Zealand Abdul Malik termed the attack on mosques an ‘intelligence failure’. He further said over 20,000 Pakistani live in New Zealand. “The high commission is in contacts with the Pakistani community,” he added.

Twenty-seven-year-old chartered accountant from Karachi’s Federal B Area, Areeb Ahmed is among the injured of Friday’s attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, his cousin told media.

Areeb Ahmed, the only son of his parents, had been sent to New Zealand by his firm in Karachi, his cousin, Ahmed, said.

According to reports, the 27-year-old was shot in the leg during the attacks; however, his parents have not been able to reach him. Areeb’s parents have appealed to the authorities for enabling them to contact their son, so that they could ascertain the exact situation.

