KP govt imposes ban on use of polythene bags, violators to face fine

The government of Khyber Pakhtonkhwa has imposed a ban on use of polythene bags in the province and ordered all deputy commissioners to ensure strict implementation of the ban.

KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousufzai said purpose of the ban was aimed at keeping the city clean.

“The legislation in this regard has been enacted, it will now be implemented”, he said.

He said the violators could face fine up to Rs 5 million. Repeated violation would result in imprisonment for two years, the information minister added.

Last week, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan issued orders to impose a ban on the use of polythene bags (Plastic Shopping Bags) in the province.

While presiding over a meeting regarding the ban on polythene bags and its alternate solution, the chief minister also directed to constitute a committee to be headed by Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, which would recommend an alternate solution against the use of polythene bags.

The committee comprises Commissioner Peshawar, the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO)Peshawar and representatives of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), business community and environment department.

The KP CM also underscored the need for a comprehensive campaign through print, electronic and social media for awareness of the general public in this respect.

Published in Daily Times, March 16th 2019.