Dock 27 – a ‘bittersweet’ cruise

Lahore: Joining the bandwagon of eateries that seem to have saturated Phase 5 Market of Defence Housing Authority, is Dock 27, an ambitious large-scale project of creative minds inspired by boats, ships and cruises.



I headed over to the fine-dining restaurant and here’s what I think.

STRENGTHS – just a step inside and you are wowed by the lush interiors, the chic staircase and the fine adornments lining the walls. The interior of Dock 27 is well planned and is somewhat in harmony with the overall concept and theme of it if you ignore some of the paintings that depict salsa and random dancing boys.

The service and the swift way with which the staff greets and accommodates you is pretty impressive. The staff is given sailor boy costumes which once again reiterates my stance on the well-managed and well-executed theme of the restaurant.

From their soups, I ordered their Tom Galangai which was priced at Rs 425. It was flavourful – tangy, thin and filled with neatly-sliced mushrooms, ginger and shrimps. It tasted delicious and will definitely keep one going back for more, if not for anything else, but this one for sure.

From their Starters section, I ordered the Ebi Kabocha Tempura which was priced at Rs 1,085 and serves two. The prawns are crisp, perfectly cooked (not too much and not too less) and the dip accompanying it provides a flavourful mouthful of seafood at its best.

Tampa Chicken is their signature dish that is priced at Rs 1,195 and comes under their Chicken Entrées section. I particularly liked it for its tender chicken fillet, the accompanying sauce and the vegetables served along with it. It makes you want to never stop eating that.

Do try their Classic New York Cheesecake slice, priced at Rs 595. It is enough for two people and the cream cheese melts in your mouth without you needing to do much effort.

WEAKNESSES – the management needs to focus on brightening up the place more than a bit. The inside premises might make you want to fall back asleep if you’ve stepped in for lunch. I know it happened to me. Not everything has to seem like a boat – where the out of place dancing boy striking a pose can be accommodated, so can brighter lights.

The salads come across as bland and somewhat flavourless. I tried out their “most spicy” one which was the Piquant Beef Melange priced at Rs 945. It has the aforementioned problems with it.

Sun-Dried Chicken needs to be rediscovered. The sauce doesn’t add up to the taste and the sliced chicken comes across as course.

Mashed potatoes need to be “mashed” well and not have chunks of under cooked potato in them.

Now the cheese cake’s cream cheese might make you want to keep devouring it, but the biscuit is bitter and breaks apart.

The prices are way too high for taste that’s mediocre. If you’re having a salad for Rs 1,000 which doesn’t even qualify for something worth having, you need to realise that you’re up against fine-dining restaurants that are offering the same only with better taste and perhaps better presentation and in better lights.

Will Dock 27 survive the light of day? Time will tell.