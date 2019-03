Trump raises possibility of walking away from China deal

President Donald Trump on Wednesday dangled the prospect of walking away from a new trade deal with China if it’s not to his liking, just as he cut short his summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un when the two sides failed to reach an agreement. Trump spoke on the state of negotiations with China shortly before meeting with Republican senators on trade issues. He spoke optimistically of the US and China being able to reach an agreement, declaring that “China has not been doing well. We’ve been doing unbelievably well.” But Trump also seemed to hark back to last month’s summit when asked whether he preferred that the two parties work out a trade deal before he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping or whether he’d prefer to work out the final details with Xi. Trump said he preferred the latter option. He cautioned that “President Xi saw that I’m somebody who believes in walking when a deal is not done.” Last month, Trump had said “sometimes you have to walk” in explaining why his summit with Kim was abruptly cut short without a commitment from North Korea to eliminate its nuclear arsenal. “We’re making great deals, or we’re not going to make them at all. We’re going to go (with) tariffs,” Trump said Wednesday. So far, the US has imposed tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese imports. China retaliated by slapping duties on about $110 billion of US goods. Many of the tariffs imposed by China target US farm products such as soybeans and pork, contributing to a projected 12 percent drop in net farm income last year.

Published in Daily Times, March 15th 2019.