Naveed to remain UAE captain for T20Is against USA

DUBAI: Fast bowler Mohammad Naveed will continue as captain of UAE’s T20I side for their two-match series against United States of America, the first of which will be played on March 15 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Naveed had been put in charge for UAE’s 2-1 series defeat to Nepal in January after Rohan Mustafa, the regular captain, was suspended for eight weeks along with Ahmed Raza and Rameez Shahzad, following tweets that were critical of facilities in Pakistan during UAE’s tour there in December for the ACC Emerging Teams Cup. Though all three players have returned for the games against USA, Naveed will remain in charge when they take the field on Friday in the first of two T20Is. The other player recalled to the 14-man squad after a lengthy absence was Amjad Gul, who has played four T20Is, the last of them against Afghanistan in December 2016. Wicketkeeper Ghulam Shabber and batsmen Muhammad Usman and Chirag Suri were the notable absentees.

UAE squad:

Mohammad Naveed (capt), Ashfaq Ahmed, Sultan Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammad Boota, Amjad Gul, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, CP Rizwan, Rameez Shahzad, Abdul Shakoor.

Published in Daily Times, March 15th 2019.