PGA junior girls golf to be held at Defence Raya today

The inaugural Punjab Golf Association (PGA) girls golf match will be contested at the Defence Raya Golf Course over nine holes here on Friday (today). This competition is open to all girls who are 14 years of age and below. It is a golf match exclusively for the girls and an important occasion for them as they get an opportunity to enter into a race for honors for the first time in their life. Interestingly the youngest one, Noor Bano is five years, Zoha Zeeshan is six and others falling in ten years and below age bracket are Zaina Zeeshan, Natalia Shahzadi Chaudhary, Zoha Asif and Anaya Fareed. Fifteen other contenders belong to the age group between eleven years and 14 years. To give fairness to the combat, the girls in the age group 11 to 14 years will be fighting it out against each other. The second category is the age group 8 to 10 years and competing in the youngest category will be in age bracket below 7 years.

Dr Asma Shami, the chairperson of ladies golf in Pakistan, stated that the events would be contested on stroke play format. “And in case of a tie, the winner will be decided through a sudden death playoff.” The overall winner will get a glittering trophy and then there are three best prizes in each age category. Holding of this event has become possible because of the passion shown by mothers in particular and support of fathers. Hence there is a prize for the Super Mom and also one for the Super Dad. Girls like Zarmina Khan, Shahzamina Khan, Amina Tiwana, Laiba Shah and Zahra Hussain are accurate hitters of the ball and appear all prepared for a fierce fight of domination.