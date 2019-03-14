Come blow your horn super stars and lowly born

Restructure your lost dreams

Let us hope for peace

Rebuild what was shattered

Please see that it mattered

Take care of protective walls

Don’t let them grumble and fall

Drift and default make and mar

Barriers and road blocks are our self-created

Problems and issues crop up

As we stop our search

Fail to establish linkages in the complex whole

Know not what and which factors are inter related

Beautiful ideas, let us Muse

We love the chirping of birds

Why do horses neigh and dogs bark?

We don’t know

When a lion roars, we find ourselves in a jungle face to face with reality of life but still don’t learn how to organise ourselves to live in peace with self and things around.

Challenges we confront on the cross road keep growing: it is jungle wherein we are trapped.

The enemy will never appreciate our narrative.

Tensions will continue as the enemy wanted to isolate us and damage our interests at any cost

But we stand united and determined with full force to defeat the enemy designs and policy of hate and deceit.

The truth will prevail, the wickedness will sure die and fail.

War and peace are instruments of development and change: the change we fear, the change we need.

Is that not a dilemma indeed?

Remember feelings and words walk together hand-in-hand

leaving behind a narrative of endless pain

no comfort and no gain

the new situation emerging

the new narrative developing

that brings new hope taking away misery and shame.

Challenges speak to us asking to build positive image of Pakistan.

Perceptions have changed, India is the confirmed rogue state duly certified by the international community.

The latest Kashmir crisis proved that India, not Pakistan, is the real rogue state.Human rights violations and brutalities in Indian held Kashmir have crossed all limits: The latest political situation urging and demanding a rethink for regional peace and resolution of Kashmir issue as per the united nations Security Council decisions on right of self-determination for Kashmiris.

Pakistan’s promising economic potential, international connectivity capabilities and un-paralleled geo-strategic location, combined with its world-class military and proven diplomatic finesse over the decades to turn the South Asian country into the global pivot state of the 21st century.

Peaceful protests and dialogue are the real course that India should adopt in Indian-occupied Kashmir

Eurasia future magazine reports that Pakistan regrettably has a terrible international reputation as a result of the joint Indo-American info war that’s been waged against it over the past few decades but an objective look at the countries geostrategic and domestic capabilities reveals that it is in a prime position to influentially shape the contours of the coming century. It therefore should not be surprising that China had the foresight to partner with it decades before anyone else did. China’s South Asian partner can be re-conceptualized as the cornerstone of Beijing’s future world vision. This in and of its self makes Pakistan pivotal but there is actually much more to it than just that.

Recent warmongering and adventure risen by India has proved that Narendra Modi’s jingoism against Pakistan is part of a conspiracy to damage not only itsPakistan’s national interest but the very foundations of theis ideologyical state based on the, based on the two-nations theory.

Fundamentalist IndianHindu mindset is full of hate and deceit, trying to undo Pakistan. But they will never succeed in their nefarious designs. Pakistan’s unity and military strength has proved that Modi, a Hindu fundamentalist leader, can never ever fulfil his nefarious goalsis evil wish against Pakistan. His Modi government has tried to use negative tactics,as sort of bribing countries, to influence them to stay away from expressing opinion in favorfavour of Pakistan. When the facts are known globally the world leaders will have to accept reality. Line has to be drawn between right and wrong, just and unjust.

Instead of creating fear and insecurity the need is to spread the message of love and respect and tolerance so that all issues could be handled peacefully through dialogue and understanding. Peace is essential for development and resolving problems that impact lives of people and their style of livesfe which include handling issues of poverty, ignorance, health, education and basic needs like food, clothing and, housing. Over and above material culture there is need to develop enabling social environment and attitude to appreciate the value of positivity as against negativity which can lead to destructive behaviorsbehaviours including lawlessness, delinquency and criminality. SoSo, it is essential for politicians, lawmakers, judiciary and the bureaucracy to create an enabling culture for peaceful and constitutional as well as democratic approach to resolve issues which have become the bone of contention leading to growing tensions and violence. Cross border firing and killing people every day must be stopped. Peaceful protests and dialogue isare the real course that India should adopt in Indian-occupied Kashmir. Come to the discussion table and listen to what is due to be recognized and accepted.

Pakistan has shown magnanimity by looking after the captured Indian air force pilot, giving him respect and returning him to his country. India should have demonstrated a sense of courtesy with thanks to Pakistan. That would have been the proper attitude and behaviorbehaviour in response to Pakistan’s positivity and openness. India has still to give an explanation to Pakistan about the other pilot on the downing offalling Indian fighter jet. What about the other pilot and justification of his presence on Indian air force fighter jet that crossed the line to attack Pakistan and what targets was he looking for?

Pakistan and India are Bboth countries are nuclear powers. It was not wise to have gone for such a level of escalation that India did recently. Nuclear war is not an “ice cream” war. SoSo, my dear Indian leaders, think before you commit a blunder once again. This is a the urgent need of both countries.

There is an urgent need to reduce tensions between India and Pakistan. For the sake of peace, attitudes and behaviorsbehaviours must change to create an enabling culture to take the relations between India and Pakistan towards normalcy and good neighborlinessneighbourliness. Hence, l Let us hope for the best.

The writer is a former director, National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Government of Pakistan, a political analyst, a public policy expert and a published author

Published in Daily Times, March 15th 2019.