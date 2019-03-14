Sir: Residents of DHA Phase-II (Islamabad) have been victims of brazen dacoities and the most recent-one involving a businessman and a senior army officer robbed and harassed by a group of five people, despite paying so-called gated-community charges Rs 2,700 each month in the name of security.

Administration is unable to cope with this menace and experienced 80 events of theft in last three months.

After robbery incidents, administration has made it compulsory for residents to install a primitive security system which is costing residents more than Rs 50,000. Any completion certificate in the society will only be granted to houses with the system while existing residents are being forced.

The administration’s frustration is a case for despair and concern, and a financial burden to its residents. It is important to ask why do we at the gates harass people if eventually, we have to install expensive security equipment. Residents demand an overhaul of security apparatus which fails at the time of robbery.

ASLAM JAMSHED

Islamabad

Published in Daily Times, March 15th 2019.