Suspect escapes SC’s Karachi Registry after bail rejection

A suspect managed to escape from the court premises after Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry on Thursday dismissed his bail petition. The case was heard by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa

Justice Khosa was astonished upon the revelation that a murder suspect was out on bail in a murder case for the past seven years. The Sindh High Court announced its verdict five years after it granted interim bail to the suspect Peer Irshad, he said.

The top judge expressed his anger and questioned how a person under charges of murder can be allowed to remain out for such a long spell. A lawyer told the court that the suspect was involved in killing a man and injuring one other over a land dispute. A case was registered against the suspect in Hyderabad. INP

