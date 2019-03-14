Private school fees

Sir: The management of private schools enhancing fees day by day. Leave the poor, even the rich is unable to cope with this problem. According to SC judgement in which private school owners were restricted to receive summer vacations’ fees from students but schools are not honouring SC judgement.

This year, the classes were started on March 6, where some schools printed their own notebooks and asked students to buy same. Irony is that, prices of these notebooks are double than same available in the market. The government must ask private school administrations to stop this heinous business.

RUKHSAR KHALID

Turbat

Published in Daily Times, March 15th 2019.