Dr. (dispute) under attack

There was a lot of reaction after our very own Dr. (dispute) Aamir Liaquat Husain’s video went viral. Women started bashing Aamir Liaquat and one of them included Gharidah Farooqi.

Gharidah seemed extremely furious and enraged after watching the video. She commented, “The insecurities of men like Aamir Liaquat are exposed through this Aurat March. The reactions show the insecurity of any man, who has ever harassed any woman physically, mentally or psychologically.” She further said that there are a lot of people who are always ready to impose their opinions and give fatwas against women who stand for their own basic rights.

While talking about the hate-mongering anchor, Gharidah said “He’s kind of a man who crawls back to the person he once said derogatory things about and he has issued fatwas on a lot of people and asked for forgiveness from the same people.”

Moreover, she talked about the struggle behind the march and how women are still facing issues at the workplace, schools, and colleges and on roads. “Aurat March only talked about the rights of women while abiding the rules and regulations of the constitution,” she said. She also challenged to get the investigation done regarding the source of funds for the March. Fuming with all the anger Gharidah said, “Money for the march came from hardworking mothers who work day and night for their children, money came from those women who have to deal with ugly stares by their desperate fellow colleagues which are by the way men, money came from those girls who wish to be safe on streets while going to schools and colleges.”

Replying to Mr. Snake eyes on his agenda theory, she said: “The agenda behind this march was of those mothers, daughters, sisters, and women who demand safety and protection from society’s polluted mindset and disgusting behavior.”

Lastly, she taunted “Get all sorts of investigation done to satisfy your ego but in the end, he will eventually ask for forgiveness just like he asks for it every time when he says disgusting things about others.”