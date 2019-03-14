Pakistan and India held positive talks on Kartarpur Corridor: FO

The Foreign Office spokesperson said on Thursday that positive talks were held on the draft agreement of Kartarpur corridor between Pakistan and India. This agreement connects Gurdwara Darbar Shaib in Pakistan district with Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur.

Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr. Mohammad Faisal, who led the Pakistani delegation during the talks in Attari in the Indian state of Punjab, told reporters upon returning to the Wagah border that the meeting was “powerful”.

The spokesperson informed, “It was a powerful meeting, [the two sides] held positive talks”. He further added that another round of talks will be held at the Wagah border on April 2.

“All the details of the meeting can’t be revealed at this moment but there were some points on which there was a conflict of interest,” said the spokesman.

The delegation of Pakistan included members of a technical team, had arrived in Attari via the Wagah border and they talked about the issues related to the corridor, its road, construction, and other technicalities.

This plan to construct the corridor and providing visa-free access for Sikh pilgrims was taken under consideration by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in August 2018.

Dr. Faisal talked to the media and said that dialogue on the Kartarpur corridor was a step forward in the right direction. He further added, “The opening of Kartarpur corridor is a longstanding demand of the Sikhs community and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative is reflective of the importance that Pakistan gives to all its minorities.”

Last year in November, PM Imran Khan laid the foundation of the corridor. The ceremony was attended by Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, Indian Minister for Food Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Indian Minister for Housing Hardeep S Puri.