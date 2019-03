KARACHI: Abdul Rashid Member Sindh Assembly registered a complaint against “Aurat March” calling it a “Vulgar” event on Wednesday.

Aurat March was organised by “Hum Aurtein” on 8th March. Thousands of man and women took the streets allover Pakistan to mark the International women’s day.

Many vulgar placards were displayed at the Aurat March.

The FIR stated that the March was against the Islamic Shari’a and it prompts religious intolerance, religious temptation among public.