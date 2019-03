ISLAMABAD: According to the salary slip Prime Minister Imran Khan Salary is less than ministers in the cabinet.

PM Khan earn less than Chief Ministers of all four provinces and also less than those ministers who are in his cabinet.

The salary slip shows PM Imran Khan earns Rs 196,179 per month which includes basic salary of Rs 107280, Rs 50,000 Sumptuary Allowance, Adhoc Relief Allowance 21,456, Adhoc Allowance 12,110 and Adhoc Releif All 10,728.