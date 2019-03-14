Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira and Rose,

My husband flirts with my younger sister. He finds excuses to touch her and passes flattering comments about her appearance. Recently, he crossed the limit by sending her suggestive messages. My sister has showed them to me and now she is very hesitant to visit us. Should I confront him? Please tell me what should I do?

Rose’s advice:

I think that you have a serious problem on your hands. Because it looks like your husband is taking your sister’s silence for weakness and just because she is quiet he thinks he can harass her, so I would suggest that you confront him and you should also involve your sister, she should tell him to back off because if she just keeps quiet he will take it up a notch. Also if she remains quiet he will think that she is okay with it. Make them both sit down and have a talk. Tell your husband that you are aware of his behaviour. And your sister should categorically tell him to back off. You don’t want anything bad to happen to your sister, like your husband cornering her and trying to molest her. I don’t know how you can stomach being around a man like that and your first priority should be to protect your sister from him.

If you want advice on any issue, email us your questions at sisterlyadvice@Pw lifestyle@dt

Mathira’s advice:

A man should treat his wife’s younger sister like his own. Not only is your husband not doing that but he is actually harassing her and she is putting up with it for your sake. So step up, you know this behaviour is wrong. Just imagine if this is the way he behaves with a family member what he will be doing outside? So, ask yourself do you want to stay with a guy who has no moral compass. A guy who does not value relationships? Men like this are not redeemable, and darling you can do much better. Stand up for your sister and dump this piece of trash.

If you want advice on any issue, email us your questions at sisterlyadvice@Pw lifestyle@dt

Published in Daily Times, March 14th 2019.